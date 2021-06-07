Trailer For Anthony Bourdain Documentary ‘Roadrunner’ Is Out

Almost three years after the death of Bourdain at age 61 comes a documentary that focuses on Bourdain’s mental health struggles and his constant need to get out there and explore the world.

The trailer shows us a bit of his Homelife, as well as clips from various speaking engagements, book signings, and scenes from his CNN series.

According to etalk.ca, The anticipated film is directed by Oscar-winner Morgan Neville, of Won’t You Be My Neighbor? and 20 Feet from Stardom fame. It hits theatres on July 16 and is also expected to hit HBO Max in the U.S., but release plans in Canada are unknown at the time of press as things continue to reopen across the country in the wake of the pandemic.