Almost Half of Travellers Admit to This Gross Act When They Can’t Find a Toilet, Study Reveals

When nature calls and there’s no restroom in sight, some travellers are taking matters into their own hands—literally.

A new study by bathroom supply store QS Supplies surveyed 1,000 travellers from the UK and the U.S. to uncover their bathroom habits, and the results are both surprising and a little unsettling.

Public Bathroom Anxiety and Unexpected Expectations

The survey found that many travellers experience anxiety when it comes to using unfamiliar restrooms, especially when on the go. Cleanliness, bad smells, and a lack of toilet paper or soaps ware among the top concerns.

In fact, over one in five travellers admitted to holding it in for more than two hours while searching for a suitable public restroom.

But here’s where things get even more shocking—40% of travellers admitted to peeing in a bottle when they couldn’t find a toilet. Yes, you read that right.

Gen Z’s Take on Bathroom Etiquette

Gen Z has some strong opinions on bathroom behaviour when it comes to travelling. According to the survey:

29% of Gen Z respondents believe passengers should be compensated for sitting next to someone who farts on a plane, train, or public transport.

23% think that excessively gassy passengers should be removed from a flight altogether.

Imagine trying to explain to a flight attendant that your seatmate’s flatulence is grounds for removal!

Fun Fact: Flying Makes You Gassy

Before Gen Z demands fart-free flights, they might want to consider this: Flying actually makes passengers more gassy. A 2013 study published in the New Zealand Medical Journal found that changes in cabin pressure as an airplane ascends can increase bloating and gas production. So, sometimes, passengers just can’t help it.

Holding It in While Travelling

For those who dread public restrooms, the survey found that on average, travellers are willing to hold in their bowel movements for up to 83 minutes. While this might seem like a simple way to avoid unsanitary conditions, holding it in for too long can lead to discomfort and even health issues.

Office Bathroom Woes

Gen Z’s bathroom anxieties don’t stop at travel. Another QS Supplies study found that one in three Gen Z workers avoid using the restroom at their workplace, with one in 12 employees admitting they’ve never pooped at work.

Whether it’s fear of public restrooms, a strong stance against travel discomfort, or just plain old embarrassment, it’s clear that bathroom habits vary widely. One thing’s for sure—next time you’re on a long trip, you might want to think twice before grabbing that empty water bottle.