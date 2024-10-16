Why Public Toilets Have Those ‘Open Front’ Seats – And Why It Matters

If you’ve ever wondered why public toilets have those U-shaped seats instead of the closed, O-shaped ones you find at home, you're not alone.

There’s a very practical reason behind this difference that goes beyond simple design.

For years, people have speculated that the horseshoe shape is all about hygiene—after all, fewer parts of your body touch the seat, right? Others think it might help protect the toilet from urine corrosion or accommodate a wider range of body types. While those ideas make sense, the real reason is much simpler (and a bit more official).

The Purpose Behind the U-Shape

The open-front design of public toilet seats is primarily about reducing contamination. It minimizes the chances of coming into contact with bodily fluids from previous users, making for a slightly less icky experience in high-traffic restrooms.

According to the American Society of Plumbing Engineers, the U-shaped seat was also created to make it easier for women to "wipe" without touching the seat. Bonus: it also helps prevent direct genital contact with the surface, offering just a bit more hygiene.

Fun Plumbing Fact

Did you know there’s a plumbing code behind this? Public restrooms must have open-front toilet seats or at least offer automatic seat cover dispensers. However, not every region follows the same rules. This regulation helps ensure public hygiene is taken seriously, even in shared spaces.

Public Restrooms: Proceed with Caution

Public restrooms can be gross, no doubt about it. Those open-front seats offer some benefits, so it's best to practise your hygiene habits. For example, flush with your foot if possible, and always, always wash your hands!

So, the next time you see one of those U-shaped toilet seats, you'll know it’s all about keeping things a little cleaner and safer in the public washroom world.