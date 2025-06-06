The Latest Self-Care Trend? “Adult Tummy Time” Is Here to Flatten More Than Just Your Mood

If you’ve ever laid face-down on your living room floor and thought, This feels oddly therapeutic — congrats, you’re already on trend.

Introducing the latest wellness craze to hit TikTok: Adult Tummy Time. Yes, like what you did with your baby, but now it’s for you.

Inspired by the practice of placing infants on their stomachs to build strength and coordination, the grown-up version encourages adults to lie on their bellies for 10+ minutes a day.

Scroll, read, binge Selling Sunset — as long as you’re horizontal and not hunched like a question mark, you’re doing it right.

But... Why Are We Doing This?

It’s all about combating the effects of tech neck — that lovely forward-hunched posture you get after staring at your phone, laptop, tablet, or existential dread for hours on end.

Lying flat on your stomach helps stretch and realign your spine, strengthen your back and shoulder muscles, and give your poor neck a much-needed break.

But there’s a right way to belly flop for health. One viral video warns that tilting your head back too much during tummy time just recreates the same stress on your neck you’re trying to avoid. The trick?

Keep your neck in a neutral position, which is a lot easier while reading than when trying to watch Bridgerton at a weird angle.

So yes, adult tummy time is real, it’s trending, and it’s shockingly satisfying. Just maybe dust the floor first.