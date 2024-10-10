5 Delicious Recipes You Can Make with Turkey Flakes

If you’ve been tuning into our Kool or Not Kool contest on the radio lately, you know that we’ve added a festive twist in honour of Thanksgiving. The dreaded can of Spam has been swapped out for … turkey flakes!

While most people would rather win the cash (up to $10,000 if your lucky), there's always a chance you could land on a can of Turkey Flakes. And that got us thinking — what can you make with a can of turkey?

So, we did a little research and pulled together a list of easy (and maybe even tasty) recipes you can make with turkey flakes.

1. Turkey Flake Tacos

Love tacos but short on time? Turkey flakes can be your secret weapon for a quick and tasty dinner. With just a few ingredients, you can put together delicious, crunchy turkey tacos in minutes!

Ingredients:

Turkey flakes

Taco shells

Shredded lettuce

Diced tomatoes

Shredded cheese

Sour cream

Salsa

Instructions:

Heat turkey flakes in a skillet until warmed through. Meanwhile, warm taco shells in the oven or microwave. Fill taco shells with turkey flakes, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, and salsa. Serve immediately and enjoy your flavorful turkey tacos!

2. Creamy Turkey Flake Pasta

Craving a creamy pasta dish but don’t have time to roast a whole turkey? Turkey flakes to the rescue — this is one of those comforting pasta recipes that's perfect for when you need something hearty in a hurry.

Ingredients:

Turkey flakes

Cooked pasta of your choice

Butter

Garlic, minced

Heavy cream

Parmesan cheese, grated

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

In a skillet, melt butter over medium heat and sauté garlic until fragrant. Add turkey flakes and cook until heated through. Stir in heavy cream and bring to a simmer. Add cooked pasta and toss until well coated. Stir in grated Parmesan cheese, season with salt and pepper. Serve hot, garnished with extra Parmesan if desired.

3. Turkey Flake Salad Wraps

Looking for a lighter option that’s still filling? Turkey flakes make a great protein for salad wraps. These wraps are quick to assemble and packed with fresh, crisp veggies—perfect for lunch or a healthy snack!

Ingredients:

Turkey flakes

Tortilla wraps or lettuce leaves

Avocado, sliced

Cucumber, thinly sliced

Red onion, thinly sliced

Ranch dressing or your favorite dressing

Instructions:

Lay out tortilla wraps or lettuce leaves. Layer with turkey flakes, avocado slices, cucumber, and red onion. Drizzle with ranch dressing or your preferred dressing. Roll up tightly if using wraps or fold if using lettuce leaves. Serve as a refreshing and satisfying salad wrap!

4. Turkey Flake Stuffed Bell Peppers

If you love stuffed peppers, this version with turkey flakes is a quick and satisfying twist. Packed with rice, cheese, and sauce, these stuffed peppers will be a hit at any dinner table.

Ingredients:

Turkey flakes

Bell peppers, halved and seeds removed

Cooked rice

Tomato sauce

Mozzarella cheese, shredded

Italian seasoning

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375°F (190°C). In a bowl, mix turkey flakes, cooked rice, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and Italian seasoning. Stuff the mixture into halved bell peppers. Place stuffed peppers in a baking dish and cover with foil. Bake for 25-30 minutes, until peppers are tender and filling is heated through. Serve hot and enjoy these flavorful stuffed peppers!

5. Turkey Flake Cranberry Sandwich

Celebrate Thanksgiving flavors any time of year with this turkey and cranberry sandwich. Perfect for a quick bite, this sandwich brings all the holiday vibes in an easy-to-make recipe.

Ingredients:

Turkey flakes

Cranberry sauce

Bread slices

Lettuce leaves

Mayonnaise

Instructions:

Toast bread slices lightly, if desired. Spread mayonnaise on one side of each bread slice. Layer turkey flakes on one slice of bread. Top with cranberry sauce and lettuce leaves. Place the other bread slice on top to form a sandwich. Cut in half diagonally and serve chilled or at room temperature.

So, while you probably want to avoid that can of turkey flakes during Kool or Not Kool, don’t overlook its potential in the kitchen! Try these easy and delicious recipes, and you might just find yourself adding turkey flakes to your grocery list on purpose.

Happy Thanksgiving!