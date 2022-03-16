HERE’S WHY TV CHARACTERS NEVER HAVE CATS

Not many TV characters have pet cats, and there’s a reason for that. It’s because cats are JERKS, and they’re not always predictable. Michael Jamin has been writing and producing TV for more than 20 years.

Michael Jamin has been writing for television since 1996. His many credits include Just Shoot Me, King of the Hill, Beavis & Butthead, Wilfred, Out of Practice, Rules of Engagement, Lopez and Tacoma FD. He’s also served as Executive Producer/Showrunner on Glenn Martin DDS, Maron, and Rhett & Link’s Buddy System.

He made a TikTok explaining why working with cats sucks.

One of his shows was “Maron.” In real life, MARC MARON owns many cats, and they wanted to add that to the show. So they tried to do a scene where Marc eats salmon, and a cat hops up on the table.

Jamin says quote, “In real life, you can’t keep a cat off a table when someone’s eating salmon.” But when the director called “action,” the cat FROZE.

It took an HOUR to get it to jump. And all that work was for only five seconds of screen time.

And you can’t just put cats on the set and let them do whatever they want because when you put together multiple takes to create a scene, the cat will be in a different place every time, like it’s some magical, teleporting cat.

Jamin says quote, “It’s going to be weird and distracting. That’s why we don’t work with cats.”