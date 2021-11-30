SCIENCE HAS PROVEN IT: ALL CATS ARE PSYCHOS

Even if you’re a cat person you can admit it: Cats can be PSYCHOS. And now, it’s officially been proven by science.

Researchers recently conducted a study involving more than 2,000 cat owners, where the owners were presented with 46 “psychopathic” behaviours, and they had to say how well each one described their pet.

There was stuff like: “My cat torments their prey rather than killing it right away, my cat vocalizes loudly for no apparent reason, and my cat is very excitable, and goes into ‘overdrive’ and becomes uncoordinated.”

Others involved: Whether they sit in high places, whether they “dominate” the neighbourhood cats, and whether they purr when attacking people or animals.

According to the lead researcher, “It is likely that all cats have an element of psychopathy as it would have once been helpful for their ancestors in terms of acquiring food, territory, and mating opportunities.”