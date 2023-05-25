Tween Struggles to Open CD Case In Viral TikTok!
What is it?
A 10-year-old girl’s attempt to open a CD case is spinning out of control on TikTok.
The Pennsylvania preteen’s mom, known as ELS or @elspa570 on the platform, claimed in a May 6 video that she had to document her daughter Tegan’s attempt at opening a “Now 21” CD case so that viewers could see “the struggle is real.”
Tegan struggled for the rest of the video’s duration — 42 seconds to be exact — to open the case, but never succeeded.
And no, it wasn’t still wrapped in that newly-purchased protective film.
Tegan didn’t even know what she was trying to accomplish, asking her mom about the CD: “What is it?”
ELS ended the video by getting close to the camera and blinking rapidly in bewilderment.