Two Winning Lotto Max Tickets!

It took weeks for the massive $70-million-dollar Lotto Max jackpot to be won! But it was last night by two winning tickets.

Officials say one winning ticket was sold in Ontario and the other in British Columbia. Each winner takes $35-million.

In addition, there were 46 Maxmillion prize winners. 21 winning tickets were sold in Ontario, 11 in BC, 10 in Quebec, and four in the Prairies.

This Friday’s draw will be for $50 million dollars with two Maxmillion draws.