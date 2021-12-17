Two Women Accuse Chris Noth of Sexual Assault!

It’s been about a week since the Sex and the City Reboot came out and fans were delighted to see the return of Mr. Big!

According to the Hollywood Reporter, two women have come forward and have made allegations against Noth.

The women say that the reason they are coming forward now is that the promos and Ads for the Sex and the City Reboot triggered them.

Both women have pretty detailed stories but Noth is firing back saying that the timing is suspicious.

Chris also added that the encounters were consensual and that he did not assault these women.