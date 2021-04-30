Listen Live

Uber Now Offering Entire Car Rentals Directly From The App

The long, pesky wait for an Uber may now be a thing of the past.

By Kool Mornings

On Wednesday, the ride-sharing service began offering riders a new option to book long-term car rentals right from the app.

 

 

Uber has partnered up with brands like Avis and Hertz to provide Uber Rent to passengers nationwide, with an additional valet service rolling out in DC next month, CNN Business reported.

 

Car rental prices will be set by the rental companies, Uber said, and the ride-sharing company plans to take a cut of the bookings in a similar way that travel booking sites operate.

 

 

The new service comes during a shortage of rental cars in the US after many companies sold much of their fleet early into the coronavirus pandemic.

Related posts

Prices Will Be Going Up On These Things Soon!

ONE OUT OF EVERY SEVEN THINGS YOU SAY IS GOSSIP

Men Who Wear This, Are More Likely To Cheat!