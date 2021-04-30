Uber Now Offering Entire Car Rentals Directly From The App
The long, pesky wait for an Uber may now be a thing of the past.
On Wednesday, the ride-sharing service began offering riders a new option to book long-term car rentals right from the app.
Uber has partnered up with brands like Avis and Hertz to provide Uber Rent to passengers nationwide, with an additional valet service rolling out in DC next month, CNN Business reported.
Car rental prices will be set by the rental companies, Uber said, and the ride-sharing company plans to take a cut of the bookings in a similar way that travel booking sites operate.
The new service comes during a shortage of rental cars in the US after many companies sold much of their fleet early into the coronavirus pandemic.
🧳 Bags—packed
🎶 Playlist—made
🚙 Rental—delivered
Skip the hassle of picking up a rental and get the car dropped off directly to you with Uber Rent with Valet.
Learn about Uber Rent → https://t.co/xiO8wV3UOm pic.twitter.com/xVF2XiF63b
— Uber (@Uber) April 28, 2021