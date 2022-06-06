Listen Live

Uber Reveals The Most Common And Most Unique Lost and Found Items

Have you ever left anything in an Uber?

By Kool Travel

Ride-sharing service Uber, released its sixth annual “Lost and Found Index,” revealing some of the most common — and most unusual — items left behind in drivers’ vehicles.

The Lost and Found Index, released Friday, revealed the most common items left behind in Uber vehicles during the past year were phones/cameras, wallets, keys, backpacks/purses, headphones/speakers, glasses, clothing, and vaping devices, jewelry and IDs.

Things Most Left Behind In Canadian Ubers

The most “unique” items reported lost by passengers included:

Tater tots, a fingernail, “my grandma’s teeth,” 500 grams of caviar, a pizza costume, a painting of a moose, a Billie Eilish Ukulele, an employee of the month plaque, a Bernie Sanders fanny pack, a crochet strawberry, a bucket of slime, a brown tortoise and a “ball gag and stethoscope.”

Related posts

Frequent Flyers Are Being Warned, The Cheap Seats ‘Lower’ Your Sex Drive

TikTok Exposes This Year’s Hottest Sex Trend For Swingers!

The Worst Day To Fly!