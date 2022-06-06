Uber Reveals The Most Common And Most Unique Lost and Found Items

Ride-sharing service Uber, released its sixth annual “Lost and Found Index,” revealing some of the most common — and most unusual — items left behind in drivers’ vehicles.

The Lost and Found Index, released Friday, revealed the most common items left behind in Uber vehicles during the past year were phones/cameras, wallets, keys, backpacks/purses, headphones/speakers, glasses, clothing, and vaping devices, jewelry and IDs.

The most “unique” items reported lost by passengers included:

Tater tots, a fingernail, “my grandma’s teeth,” 500 grams of caviar, a pizza costume, a painting of a moose, a Billie Eilish Ukulele, an employee of the month plaque, a Bernie Sanders fanny pack, a crochet strawberry, a bucket of slime, a brown tortoise and a “ball gag and stethoscope.”