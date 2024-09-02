Ultimate Beach Playlist: 10 Tracks to Soak Up the Sun

What better way to turn up your summer experience than with the perfect soundtrack?

We've curated a playlist of 10 must-have songs guaranteed to put you in a vacation state of mind. From classic anthems to modern hits, this collection has something for everyone.

So grab your towel, sunscreen, and headphones, and let's dive into the ultimate beach playlist.

Advertisement

1. "Can't Stop the Feeling!" - Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake's infectious optimism bursts through in this undeniable anthem. With its irresistible beat and catchy lyrics, "Can't Stop the Feeling!" is the ultimate mood booster, guaranteed to put a smile on your face and get you moving.

Fun fact: The song was originally written for the animated movie "Trolls".

2. "Good Vibrations" - The Beach Boys

The Beach Boys have tons of great tunes to choose from including “Good Vibrations.” A timeless classic that perfectly encapsulates the essence of summer, this track is more than just a song … it's an experience.

Fun fact: The Beach Boys spent an estimated $50,000 to create the unique sound of "Good Vibrations," making it one of the most expensive recordings of its time.

3. "Walking on Sunshine" - Katrina and the Waves

There's an undeniable joy and exuberance to "Walking on Sunshine" that makes it an instant mood elevator. Katrina and the Waves' infectious energy is contagious, turning this track into a celebration of life and the simple pleasures of summer.

Fun fact: When the band’s guitarist, Kimberley Rew, originally wrote the song, the rest of the band didn’t like it but it turned out to be one of their biggest successes.

4. "Treasure" - Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars' signature blend of retro soul and modern pop shines on "Treasure." The song's infectious energy and playful lyrics make it the perfect soundtrack for dancing barefoot in the sand.

Fun fact: After touring with the first album, Smeezingtons know they wanted to create something more energetic that would let them have an “Earth, Wind and Fire kind of moment” on stage. The result was “Treasure”.

5. "I Ain't Worried" - OneRepublic

With its laid-back rhythm and carefree lyrics, "I Ain't Worried" is the perfect soundtrack for a relaxing day at the beach. The song's breezy melody and OneRepublic's signature harmonies create a sense of calm and contentment.

Fun fact: "I Ain't Worried" was recorded for Top Gun: Maverick.

6. "Island in the Sun" - Weezer

Weezer's unexpected foray into tropical pop is a delightful surprise. "Island in the Sun" transports listeners to a dreamy, sun-kissed paradise with its infectious melody and feel-good vibes.

Fun fact: While it wasn’t a radio hit, “Island in the Sun” is Weezer’s most-licensed song.

7. "California Gurls" - Katy Perry

Katy Perry's ode to the Golden State is a sparkling pop confection that captures the essence of summer fun. With its catchy hooks and playful lyrics, "California Gurls" is an irresistible anthem for beach days and pool parties.

Fun fact: “California Gurls” was Katy Perry;s response to Jay-Z’s New York tribute “Empire State of Mind.”

"Everybody was holding their drinks in the air and dancing, and I thought, 'We're not in New York, we're in Los Angeles! What about California? What about all the homies, the gin and juice, the swaying palm trees, the sun-kissed skin 24-7.' I decided that we needed to make a response. I want people to want to book a ticket to California the first time they hear it!" – Katy Perry

8. "Cake by the Ocean" - DNCE

DNCE's infectious energy and playful lyrics make "Cake by the Ocean" an instant party starter. The song's upbeat tempo and catchy chorus create an irresistible dance floor anthem perfect for shaking off the sand.

Fun fact: Joe Jonas got the inspiration for this song when his Swedish production team said they wanted to get cake by the ocean, when they meant to say Sex on the Beach.

Advertisement

9."Hot Girl Summer" - Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign

This high-energy anthem embodies the spirit of summer fun and confidence. Perfect for dancing and soaking up the sun.

Fun Fact: Just before announcing the release of “Hot Girl Summer” Magan Thee Stallion took to Twitter to share what being a Hot Girl means.

“Being a Hot Girl is about being unapologetically YOU, having fun, being confident, living YOUR truth , being the life of the party etc.” – Megna Thee Stallion

10. "Paradise" - Coldplay

Coldplay's ability to create atmospheric and emotionally resonant music shines on "Paradise." The song's dreamy soundscape and uplifting melody provide the perfect backdrop for a relaxing day by the sea.

Fun fact: While writing this song, Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, took on the role of narrator after listening to Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan.

Honorable Mentions:

These tracks didn't quite make the top 10, but they're still worthy of a mention for their beach-ready vibes:

"Soak Up the Sun" - Sheryl Crow: A classic choice for a sunny day.

"Malibu" - Miley Cyrus: A dreamy and nostalgic track perfect for relaxation.

"Summer Girls" - LFO: A nostalgic pop gem that captures the essence of youth.

"Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka-Dot Bikini" - Brian Hyland: A classic beach-themed tune.

"California" - Wave: An easy but empowering listen.

This playlist is your passport to a summer state of mind. Whether you're building sandcastles, soaking up the sun, or dancing the night away, these songs will provide the perfect soundtrack for your beach adventures.