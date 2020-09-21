Ultra-Runner Completes the Bruce Trail in New Record Time

John Pockler is an avid Ultra-Runner, he basically eats long distance runs for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

On Sept. 11th John Pockler embarked on his biggest project yet in Canada — the 890K Bruce Trail. Attempting to beat the route’s current fastest known time (FKT) of nine days, 21 hours, and 14 minutes, which was set by Adam Burnett in 2017.

Last night, (Sept 20th) John Pockler arrived at his destination. He ran from the start of the Bruce Trail in Tobermory, all the way to Queenstown, in Niagara on the Lake.

Completing the 890km journey in 9 days, 17 hrs and 2 minutes for a new fast time record.