Unseen Terry Fox Footage to Inspire Canadians in New Documentary

A powerful new documentary is set to remind Canadians why Terry Fox remains one of the country’s greatest heroes. Run Terry Run, directed by Toronto filmmaker Sean Menard, will bring to life never-before-seen footage of Fox’s legendary Marathon of Hope.

A Rare Glimpse Into History

The film is built from more than 90 reels of restored footage, much of it never shown to the public. It reveals not only Terry’s incredible determination as he attempted to run across Canada on an artificial leg, but also the deeply human side of a 21-year-old who captured the nation’s heart.

Fox’s journey, which began as a bold mission to raise funds for cancer research, became a movement that united Canadians from coast to coast. Though cancer cut his run short and claimed his life in 1981, Terry’s legacy continues to grow stronger each year through the annual Terry Fox Run and the millions raised for cancer research in his name.

A Canadian Story Told With Heart

Menard says the documentary offers a perspective rarely seen in traditional news coverage, showing Terry not just as an icon, but as a young man facing challenges with resilience, humour, and unshakable courage.

The premiere will take place this November at Toronto’s Roy Thomson Hall, accompanied by a live performance of the score from the Toronto Symphony Orchestra—an event sure to be as moving as it is historic. A wider release of the film is planned for 2026, ensuring Canadians everywhere can experience this intimate portrait of a national hero.

More Than a Film, A Reminder

For Canadians, Terry Fox is more than a symbol—he is proof of what determination, hope, and unity can achieve. Run Terry Run will not only honour his legacy but also inspire a new generation to carry his dream forward: a world without cancer.