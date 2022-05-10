Unwritten Man Rules…

A conversation on Reddit was asking people about the unwritten rules guys have…

Here are some of the rules:

When your friend’s crush is around, he is the funniest in the group!

Don’t throw a friend under the bus to impress someone, ever!

When walking upstairs behind a woman, the stairs instantly become the most interesting thing!

Whenever your friend is cooking on the bbq, you have to stand next to him and talk about how amazing this food is gonna be-

And when you break out the tongs, you HAVE to click them together a few times to know they work.

If a friend buys you a drink you don’t pay it back you just buy the next round

If he’s flirting with her, we don’t interrupt until he takes a piss

Never make fun of a man’s name! Your momma gave you that name, OR you made it up for business purposes. Either way, it’s personal!

A grunt and a nod is an entirely acceptable conversation.

Beer and pizza/BBQ is acceptable payment for helping another man work on his house or vehicle.

Don’t hit a man in the balls. Just don’t.

If a bro holds the bathroom door for you, don’t screw them over and take the last urinal.

