UPS Warns To Start Your Holiday Shopping Early!

100 Days Until Christmas And You Best Start Shopping!

UPS is warning shoppers to start their ordering now in case of supply chain woes and delivery issues!

Container costs between China and the US have soared from $4,000 to $20,000 in the past year.

In the lead-up to the holiday season, UPS is giving us advanced notice that supply could be a major issue due to ongoing COVID-19 and low global vaccination rates in developing countries…