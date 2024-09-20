Why Going on Vacation Feels Like a Job in Itself: The Pre-Vacation To-Do List

According to a recent survey of 2,000 American homeowners, many people feel like planning a vacation can be just as stressful as their daily work routines.

From last-minute shopping to ensuring everything at home is in order, the average person has at least six tasks on their to-do list before they can finally head out the door.

The Pre-Vacation Checklist That Won’t Quit

Near the top of the list for many people are things like picking up last-minute items, cleaning the house, and making sure friends or family have a key to the house in case of emergencies.

Other tasks include unplugging appliances and setting lights on timers to make it seem like someone’s still at home.

Here’s a breakdown of the most common pre-vacation tasks:

Packing – 83%

– 83% Doing last-minute shopping – 70%

– 70% Cleaning the house – 54%

– 54% Making sure neighbours or family have a key – 50%

– 50% Arranging pet care – 47%

– 47% Cleaning out the fridge – 46%

– 46% Arranging transportation – 45%

– 45% Unplugging appliances – 38%

– 38% Pausing regular deliveries – 31%

– 31% Setting lights on timers – 28%

And if you're meticulous, you might even be picking up dry cleaning (7%) or arranging a house sitter (12%) before you leave. It’s no wonder many people feel like they need a vacation from the pre-vacation stress!

The Struggle to Relax

Once you finally hit the road, it’s not always smooth sailing. According to the survey, 31% of people said it takes them at least half a day to truly relax, while 18% need a full day before they can unwind. And even then, some can’t escape the stresses of home. Among the top vacation worries are:

The state of things back at home (33%)

Missing pets (30%)

Concerns about stolen mail or packages (19%)

People are so anxious about what’s happening back home that they spend an average of 19 minutes texting neighbours to check in and reviewing security camera footage. Some even spend over an hour doing so!

Vacations Should Be Fun, Not Stressful

While getting away should be a time to relax and recharge, the reality is that preparing for a trip can be overwhelming. It’s important to strike a balance between being prepared and giving yourself room to breathe. So, the next time you're planning a vacation, consider lightening your load—and remember, the world will keep turning while you’re gone.

Vacations are supposed to be a break from life’s stresses, but it turns out the prep work can be just as hectic! How do you unwind when it feels like your to-do list never ends? Let us know in the comments!