Some women who’ve been vaccinated are ‘milking’ a new side hustle: they’re selling their breast milk online.

It’s going for as much as 3-bucks-an-ounce with the promise of being packed with COVID antibodies.

It’s presumably being sold for babies, but…who knows who’s drinking it. Studies have shown that vaccinated moms who nurse can pass COVID antibodies to their babies.

Pregnant women have now been prioritized in Ontario!