Valentine’s Blues with Jim Cuddy

This Valentine’s Day, enjoy an interactive concert with Blue Rodeo’s Jim Cuddy. The concert will stream via Side Door.

Cuddy will be taking questions and some requests and telling stories as well as playing his wonderful ballads.



The show starts and 8:30pm ET and tickets are going for the suggested price of $25. CLICK HERE for more and to get tickets.

Jim Cuddy is a member of Blue Rodeo, which often performs in Ottawa on Valentine’s Day so this is a special opportunity to spend an evening with Cuddy without the 5 hour drive to our nation’s capital!

An Order of Canada recipient, Jim Cuddy is an advocate for music education. He is also the musical director for Canada’s Great Kitchen Party, a social enterprise which raises money to elevate and celebrate Canadian culture in sport, music and food.