VALENTINE’S DAY “WOULD YOU RATHER”: GO OUT, ORDER IN, HANG WITH FRIENDS, OR GO ON A DATE?

Chocolate or candy?

By Kool Relationships

A website recently conducted a Valentine’s Day-themed “Would you rather?” game, and they got thousands of people to weigh in.  So here’s what the internet has to say about some random Valentine’s Day stuff . . .

1.  Would you rather:  Snack on candy hearts or snack on Valentine’s-themed M&M’s?  The M&M’s won, with 79% of the vote.

2.  Go out for a fancy dinner, or stay in and order pizza?  Pizza won with 54% of the vote.

3.  Watch a romantic comedy from 20 years ago that you’ve seen a million times and love, or watch a newer rom-com that you’ve never seen before?  Revisiting a classic was more popular, with 66% of the vote.

4.  Go on a date with someone new on Valentine’s Day, or make Valentine’s plans with an ex?  84% would rather go on a date with someone new.

5.  Receive flowers and chocolate from a secret admirer, or receive a mixtape and homemade card from an old friend?  56% would want the mixtape and homemade card.

6.  Indulge in chocolate-covered strawberries or a tin of gourmet popcorn?  73% want chocolate-covered strawberries.

7.  Go out with friends on Valentine’s Day, or go out on a date?  61% would prefer going on some kind of date.

8.  Buy Valentine’s-themed candy beforehand to get into the spirit, or buy it all on sale AFTER Valentine’s Day?  71% are cool waiting until it’s on sale.

9.  Go to a movie in theatres, or stream a movie at home on the couch?  71% said they’d prefer to stay at home.  

10.  Receive a homemade gift from your Valentine, or a lavish gift?  68% would prefer something homemade.  Or at least that’s what they SAY they want.

