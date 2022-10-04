What Would You Rather? Water or Wifi?

According to new research, nearly half of people can’t live without their electronics.

A survey of 2,000 adults revealed other essentials besides food and water. People can’t go without medicine, electricity and gasoline/petrol.

The research was in response to supply chain issues and found half of the people say the issues have “somewhat Affected” their lives.

It’s impacted their cost of living, their jobs and finding essentials.

On average, people buy a third of their essentials online, with respondents 35-44 being the most likely to get at least half of their necessities this way.

The research suggests that brighter days may be on the horizon – two in five people are optimistic that the situation involving global supply chain disruptions will get better.