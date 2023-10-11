Vanna White says people who don’t have wrinkles lack character.

The long-time co-host of Wheel of Fortune says she’s not interested in looking 30 years old again because she’s not.

In an interview with People magazine, the 66-year former beauty queen said she finds wrinkles beautiful.

“Someone who is completely with no lines, they don’t have any character. Be natural, be yourself and have personality,” she said.

We are used to seeing her look stunning, but she says she wears a lot of makeup on the show.

“I don’t look like this without all this makeup, but you know what? I am older and accept my lines and wrinkles,” she says.

She has recently launched a Wheel of Fortune-inspired makeup line called “Laura Geller Beauty x Wheel of Fortune,” which features the game-inspired packaging.

She doesn’t rule out the possibility of doing plastic surgery in the future but says it makes her nervous, and she would rather embrace her natural looks.

feature image from Associated Press by Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press