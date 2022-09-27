Vegetarians Are More Depressed More Often Compared To Meat-Eaters

Vegetarians experience depressive episodes twice as frequently as meat eaters, according to a new study by Brazilian researchers published in the Journal of Affective Disorders.

The researchers found a positive association between depressive episodes and a meatless diet.

Scientists surveyed 14,216 participants aged 35 to 74 over six months.

Vegetarians were found to have double the number of depressive episodes as meat eaters during the same period, even when variables such as smoking, alcohol intake, physical activity and micronutrient intake were taken into account.

Scientists found that people who followed a diet high in whole grains, lean protein, low-fat dairy and plant foods were four times more likely to be happy than those who ate ultra-processed foods!

While eating animal proteins may be associated with happiness, plant-based diets have long been associated with a lower risk of heart disease.