Velcro says, “stop calling it Velcro” Product vs Brand

Velcro says, stop calling it “velcro” because that’s not what its actually called…

The Lawyers at Velcro want people to stop calling Velcro products, “velcro”. Why? Because the patent lapsed 40 years ago. The Lawyers say you should call it “hook and loop.” Velcro was and is a brand … not the actual technology that we use in gloves, shoes etc.

By calling Velcro “velcro”, you’re using the brand name and not the product name. The lawyers explain that this level of familiarity may actually put the company at risk of losing their trademark on the name. That’s because you can’t trademark something that is descriptive or generic in nature.

Here are some lawyers who break it down for us in song…

There are other names we’re getting wrong as well.

Bandage is not Bandaid. Bandaid is the brand … not the patent product.

It’s like calling it Clorox instead of bleach. Bleach is the product … the brand is Clorox.

Here are more brands we’re getting wrong….

Tissue is the product – the brand is Kleenex.

Footbag is the product – the brand is Hacky Sack.

Flying disc is the product – the brand is Frisbee.

Vacuum flash is the product – the brand is Thermos.

Whirlpool bath is the product – the brand is Jacuzzi.

Large-screen television is the product – the brand is Jumbotron.

Infant bodysuit is the product – the brand is Onesie.

Inline skates are the product – the brand is Rollerblades.

Swim briefs are the product – the brand is Speedo.

Ice resurfacer is the product – the brand is Zamboni.

Electroshock weapon is the product – the brand is Taser.

Liquid motion lamp is the product – the brand is Lava Lamp.

Personal watercraft (PWC) is the product – the brand is Jet Ski (or Seadoo).

Inflated cushioning is the product – the brand is Bubble Wrap.

Some companies, including escalator, cellophane and laundromat have already lost their trademark status because the name became a generic term.