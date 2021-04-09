VIRTUAL CHICK FLICK TRIVIA FUNDRAISER

Calling all chick flick fans!! Pour a glass of your favorite beverage and get ready to test your knowledge of all things CHICK FLICK during our first ever virtual trivia fundraiser!

From Pretty Woman & Dirty Dancing… To Sex and the City & Bridesmaids – There’s bound to be something for everyone!

Join us for an evening of fun and laughs as we raise money for Autism Ontario Simcoe Chapter.

Date: Friday April 9th, 2021

Time: 8:30pm – 9:30pm

Cost: $10 entry fee (additional donations to the Simcoe Chapter are also accepted through eventbrite during registration)

Participants will receive a Zoom link to the email address used at registration prior to the start of the event.

Thank you for your support!