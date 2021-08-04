VIRTUAL SILENT CHARITY AUCTION IN SUPPORT OF BARRIE FOOD BANK

Central Panting, founded in Barrie, recognizes the struggles of many within their own community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s why they have planned their first ever Virtual Silent Charity Auction to raise funds to assist individuals and families in need, with all funds raised from this auction to be donated directly the local Barrie Food Bank to benefit those struggling through this difficult time.

Items will be posted August 4th to 11th. Bid on items like Sports Memorabilia, Home Decor, Musical Instruments, Destination Trips, Spa Passes, Power Tools and MORE,

all the while supporting the Barrie Food Bank!

