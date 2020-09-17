Visiting Algonquin Park to See Fall Colours? You Should Know These Changes
New for 2020
Algonquin Provincial Park’s beauty at one time may have been a secret.
Today it has become one of the most popular Fall Colours attractions with thousands of people driving for miles to take it all in.
Here is what you need to know before visiting this Fall:
- Each visitor requires a daily vehicle permit before entering the gates to park
- Once parking capacity is reached along the Highway 60 corridor, Algonquin Park will STOP selling vehicle permits
- If you arrive at either the East or West Gate and we have reached capacity, you will NOT be able to purchase a permit
- Algonquin will regularly post weekend capacity updates via Twitter
To avoid peak busy times Algonquin Park recommends planning a weekday visit. For even less traffic, visit the park on an overcast or rainy day, these conditions also provide the most pop from Fall Colours.
