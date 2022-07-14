Waffle House Customer Goes Viral For Kindness!

Waffle House isn’t typically the place you’ll find kind deeds. You’ll mostly find a mix of breakfast foods and drunken shenanigans.

One customer in Florida completely disproved this and went VIRAL for it!

Kevin Cade noticed an older gentleman counting out cash, 1 and 5 dollar bills, and wrapping them in paper. He asked him, why was he doing this?

It says “love every body.”



Why?



He told me those were the last three words his mother said to him.



And he says it to me again.



She didn’t say “I love you.”

She said “love every body.”



So that’s what I’m doing.



Loving every body. — Kevin Cate (@KevinCate) July 9, 2022

Imagine being able to give so much away out of the kindness of your heart? So wonderful.

Naturally the Twitter thread blew up with folks sharing moments of good Samaritans helping them:

I was really struggling as a single mom hadn’t eaten anything in 3 days ended up passing out at work from hunger just shook it off with my coworkers. The homeless guy who worked in the warehouse must have caught on. He was living at the shelter. He started bringing me sandwiches. — ShieldsUp (@Annelise185) July 10, 2022

…bought a sandwich and drink to get the change he needed, gave the food to a homeless guy outside and got on the bus. You never know what people are dealing with. . . — FreakingLiberal 🇺🇸💔🌻 🇺🇦 (@FreakingLiberal) July 9, 2022

As someone in the thread said, you never know what anyone is going through! Show some kindness. It never hurts!

Apparently you can find kindness at Waffle House, who knew.