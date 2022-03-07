Register now for the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimers.

We’re challenging you to walk 10,500 steps during the month of May for the 10,500 people living with dementia in our region and to raise funds for the Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County.

Then join us, Sunday May 29th at the Simcoe County Museum for a fun-filled celebration featuring food, entertainment, vendors and more.

For more details and to register, click HERE.