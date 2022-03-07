Listen Live

Walk for Alzheimers

We’re challenging you to walk 10,500 steps during the month of May for the 10,500 people living with dementia in our region.

  • May 29, 2022
  • Simcoe County Museum, Minesing

Register now for the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimers.

We’re challenging you to walk 10,500 steps during the month of May for the 10,500 people living with dementia in our region and to raise funds for the Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County.

Then join us, Sunday May 29th at the Simcoe County Museum for a fun-filled celebration featuring food, entertainment, vendors and more.

For more details and to register, click HERE.

Related posts

Go The Distance

MOTHER DAUGHTER EMPOWER CONFERENCE & AWARDS

Seasons Centre’s Annual Tender Hearts Gala

Walk to End ALS

SHE’S GOT TALENT Contest, Hosted by Mother Daughter Empower

Move for Kids Sake

International Women’s Day Luncheon

Braestone Winter Classic

(FREE INFO SESSION + Q&A) HOW TO HELP REDUCE MICROFIBRE/PLASTIC EMISSIONS INTO OUR WATERWAYS