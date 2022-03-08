AMC ANNOUNCES ‘WALKING DEAD’ SPINOFF SERIES

AMC has announced its new ‘Walking Dead’ spinoff, ‘Isle of the Dead,’ which will follow Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s characters, Maggie and Negan. The Walking Dead ends this year in its 11th season.

The six-episode series will see Maggie and Negan’s uneasy partnership as they ‘travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.’

Isle of the Dead is expected to premiere in 2023.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Walking Dead