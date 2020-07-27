Want to Impress Your Boss? Put Your Phone Away!

Smart Phones have become a part of us, they are on our person all the time now. In some cases, people are able to conduct a full workload from their handheld devices.

But perhaps you may want to think twice before you bring the phone out or even into a meeting. A new study from the University of Kanas says the best thing an employee can do during a company meeting is to keep their cellphone out of sight until it’s over.

The study found that those workers who look at their phones during a meeting can be perceived as less competent and effective. This is still the case even if you are doing work on your phone. Bosses respond better to those who work from a laptop during a meeting according to the study.

So, if you want to impress your boss, keep the device out of sight during a meeting!