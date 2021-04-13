Warm Weather In Florida Means Frisky Gators

Warmer weather does make people and animals frisky!

In Lakewood Ranch, a resident recorded two gators going at it in his backyard. A sex tape of gators he then posted to YouTube on April 5th.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE!

Wildlife officials say that this is one of many sightings…

“As a reminder, warm spring weather means alligators are more active and more visible,” the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission warns Floridians in an article titled “Living With Alligators and Crocodiles.”