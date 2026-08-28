Wasaga Beach Exploring a Gondola Attraction

Wasaga Beach could eventually be getting a whole new way to enjoy the view, and this one involves getting your feet off the ground.

The Town of Wasaga Beach has signed a letter of intent with Doppelmayr Canada to explore the possibility of bringing aerial attractions and gondola-style ropeways to the community.

It’s all part of the town’s larger Destination Wasaga plan, aimed at turning the popular summer destination into more of a year-round attraction.

Right now, nothing has been officially approved or built. The town and Doppelmayr will look at possible routes, locations, costs, technical requirements and different ways the attraction could operate.

The idea is that an aerial system could connect some of Wasaga Beach’s major destinations while also becoming an attraction itself. And gondolas aren’t the only thing being considered.

The town is also talking with Ecotrek about adding more outdoor experiences, including year-round treetop trekking, camping, glamping and elevated net attractions.

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Wasaga Beach already welcomes more than two million visitors a year and, of course, is home to the world’s longest freshwater beach.

The bigger goal is to give those visitors more reasons to stick around longer, visit outside the summer months and spend more money at local businesses.

The town says protecting the environment and keeping public access to the beach will remain priorities as individual projects are considered.

So, to be clear, you can't hop on the Wasaga Beach gondola just yet.

But someday you could be floating above Wasaga Beach, looking down at Highway 26 and thinking, “HA! Who’s stuck in traffic now?”