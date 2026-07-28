🎙️ WHAT'S YOUR CUE TO GET OUT OF THE POOL?

Someone asked the internet a simple question: "What's your cue to get out of the pool?"

And after nearly 1,000 people answered... we may have accidentally learned way too much about humanity.

The number one answer? "When I get bored." That got 62 per cent of the vote.

After that, people said they get out when they're tired, hungry, or when their fingers look like they've aged 40 years in the last two hours.

Others said they leave when they get cold, when everyone else is getting out, or when it starts getting dark.

RELATED: 6 THINGS YOU SHOULD NEVER DO AT THE POOL THIS SUMMER 🏊☀️

But one answer was mysteriously missing...

Nobody said, "When I have to pee."

Not one person. Which raises a few uncomfortable questions...

Are we all just incredibly hydrated or has chlorine been working overtime all these years?

Honestly, I don't trust anyone who spends six straight hours in a pool without taking a bathroom break. That's not dedication... that's a public health experiment.

And if you're at Wasaga Beach or a cottage this long weekend, maybe don't think too hard about it before you cannonball in.

Some questions are better left unanswered. 🏊😬💦