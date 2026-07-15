6 THINGS YOU SHOULD NEVER DO AT THE POOL THIS SUMMER 🏊☀️

Pool season is one of the best parts of summer... until someone cannonballs into your drink or decides the "No Running" sign is merely a suggestion.

Doctors are sharing a few things they'd never do at the pool, and honestly, most of these are just solid life advice.

🚿 1. Skip the Pre-Swim Shower

Yes, it's annoying. Yes, you should still do it.

Rinsing off removes sweat, sunscreen, lotion, and hair products that make chlorine work harder... and create that strong "pool smell." Fun fact: that smell isn't extra chlorine. It's chlorine fighting for its life.

🍾 2. Bring Glass Anywhere Near the Pool

Glass and bare feet are a terrible combination.

One broken bottle can shut down the whole pool... and nobody wants to explain they spent their vacation getting stitches because Chad dropped his imported sparkling water.

👀 3. Leave Kids Unattended

Drowning is fast.

It's silent.

And it can happen in seconds.

If you're watching kids in the pool, put the phone down. The group chat can survive without you for a few minutes.

🤢 4. Swim When You're Sick

If you've got a stomach bug... stay home.

Nobody wants your germs floating around the shallow end. The only thing people should be catching at the pool is a tan.

RELATED: Nearly Half Of People Prefer Indoor Fun In The Summer

🩹 5. Jump In With an Open Wound

A fresh cut plus pool water equals a bad idea.

Let it heal before you show off your best cannonball.

🤿 6. Dive Into Shallow Water

This one can cause life-changing injuries in an instant.

Always know how deep the water is before pretending you're in the Olympics.

BONUS POOL RULE:

If someone yells, "Marco!" You're legally required to answer "Polo!"

We're pretty sure that's not medical advice... but it does keep the tradition alive. 😄🏖️