WATCH: Carrie Underwood Performs Medley Of Songs By Female Country Artists

To celebrate the 95th anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry, Carrie Underwood paid tribute to female Opry members and country singers by performing a medley of songs including Patsy Cline’s “Crazy,” Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man),” Barbara Mandrell’s “I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool,” Dolly Parton’s “Why’d You Come In Here Lookin’ Like That,” Reba McEntire’s “The Night the Lights Went Out In Georgia,” and Martina McBride’s “A Broken Wing.”

Watch the covers below:



YouTube / Carrie Underwood

Underwood tied with fellow country singer Thomas Rhett on winning Entertainer Of The Year.