Listen Live

WATCH: Justin Beiber’s “Love Letter” to Toronto Maple Leafs

Video features his latest single 'Hold On'

By Host Blogs, Humor, ICYMI, Kool Celebrities, Kool Headlines, Videos

Justin Bieber has been very open about his love for the Toronto Maple Leafs over the years. Pre-Covid he was at a lot of their home games in private suites, cheering on his team. It’s also well known that Bieber is close friends with Leaf Star players Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

On Wednesday, Justin released a video featuring his latest single ‘Hold On’ that he called a “love letter” to the Leafs. It looks like any video you would see if you sitting in the Scotiabank Arena watching the Leafs to get you pumped up for the game.

The single was released on March 5th, and is the fourth single from his sixth studio album, ‘Justice’, which is set to be released March 19th.

(Image Courtesy of @justinbieber/Twitter & Video Courtesy of Toronto Maple Leafs/YouTube)

Related posts

Famous Women Who Were Unfairly ‘Canceled’ Years Ago

OK. See You! Kim’s Convenience Will End This Season

2021 JUNO Nominees Announced

LISTEN: Bruno Mars Drops First Single As Part Of Duo ‘Silk Sonic’

New York Times Nanaimo Bar Post Sparks Online Debate

Netflix’s Biggest Budget Film Yet, The Gray Man, Adds Regé-Jean Page to Cast

New LEGO Set For Adults: Winnie The Pooh!

Social Media Influencer Goes Viral Showing Her Hairloss

Keanu Reeves Is In New Sponge Bob Movie! The Best Keanu Movies Ever!