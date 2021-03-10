WATCH: Justin Beiber’s “Love Letter” to Toronto Maple Leafs

Justin Bieber has been very open about his love for the Toronto Maple Leafs over the years. Pre-Covid he was at a lot of their home games in private suites, cheering on his team. It’s also well known that Bieber is close friends with Leaf Star players Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

On Wednesday, Justin released a video featuring his latest single ‘Hold On’ that he called a “love letter” to the Leafs. It looks like any video you would see if you sitting in the Scotiabank Arena watching the Leafs to get you pumped up for the game.

The single was released on March 5th, and is the fourth single from his sixth studio album, ‘Justice’, which is set to be released March 19th.

A love letter to the @MapleLeafs. Special thanks to the Leafs and the @NHL #HoldOn https://t.co/1uB0buLl3r — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) March 10, 2021

(Image Courtesy of @justinbieber/Twitter & Video Courtesy of Toronto Maple Leafs/YouTube)