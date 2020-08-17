WATCH: Oh, Canada Performed from Outside the CN Tower

The Toronto Raptors are defending their NBA Championship title with their opening Playoff Series vs. Brooklyn Nets.

To start the game, Jessie Reyez performed the Canadian National Anthem from the Edgewalk outside CN Tower. If this isn’t breathtaking than nothing is, well done!

Jessie Reyez just made history becoming the first artist to perform the American and Canadian National Anthems from the CN Tower’s EdgeWalk, 116 storeys above the ground.