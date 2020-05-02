WATCH: Queen & Adam Lambert Record New Version Of ‘We Are The Champions’

Queen and Adam Lambert have redone the classic, “We Are The Champions” to tribute our frontline workers. Brian May, Roger Taylor and Adam Lambert all recorded the new version, “You Are The Champions,” with their cellphones from their homes.

“By each playing our part and addressing the difficult times we are all sharing we will win this challenge,” Queen said in a statement. “During this time our thoughts and thanks are with those dedicated medical heroes standing up to the battle daily on our behalf. They are the champions. You are the champions.”

Brian May said, “Just like our parents, grandparents, and great grandparents who fought for us in two world wars, those brave warriors in the front line are our new champions. That means the doctors, nurses, cleaners, porters, drivers, tea-ladies and gentlemen, and all who are quietly risking their lives daily to save the lives of our kin. CHAMPIONS ALL!”

Adam Lambert added, “It is with the deepest gratitude to all those on the front line all over the world that we dedicate our performance. Thank you for keeping us safe, we are in awe of your bravery and strength.”



YouTube / Queen Official

Proceeds from the song will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization powered by the United Nations Foundation.