Watch: Trailer For The ‘Sopranos’ Prequel Film ‘Many Saints of Newark

The trailer is finally here for the upcoming Sopranos prequel film, “The Many Saints of Newark.” And it does NOT disappoint.

This film is a prequel to the beloved HBO family saga and sets up where Tony came from — a turbulent Newark, NJ, at the end of the 1960s.

Young Tony is played by the real-life son of James Gandolfini (Tony Soprano), Michael Gandolfini.

WARNING: Trailer not suitable for a younger audience!

As the Hollywood Reporter notes, other stars include Alessandro Nivola as Dickie Moltisanti, Jon Bernthal as Giovanni “Johnny Boy” Soprano, Corey Stoll as Junior Soprano, Billy Magnussen as Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, and John Magaro as Silvio Dante.

But it’s the casting of Vera Farmiga as Tony’s mother, Livia Soprano, that is especially noticeable, as throughout the clip she so resembles Edie Falco, who played Tony’s wife, Carmela, in the original series.

“The Many Saints of Newark” is a New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. production, and will be in theaters on October 1 and on HBO Max for 31 days following theatrical release.