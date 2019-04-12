WATCH: Videos of Birds Talking

Some birds can talk (not just parrots!) and it’s pretty darn cool. I recently fell into a rabbit hole watching videos of talking birds and so I want to share them with you. And don’t miss the story at the end of the world’s most famous parrot, Alex.

Here’s one that talks to Alexa:

Some polite conversation and kisses:

It’s not just parrots that can mimic human speech. Here are some ravens talking:

And here’s a mynah talking.



Why can birds talk?

Here’s the story of the world’s most famous African grey parrot, Alex.