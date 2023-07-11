WATER SAFETY IS BEEN URGED BY OPP!

Summer is here and there’s nothing like cooling off in a pool or lake! But A Warning has been issued!

The Huronia West OPP is urging parents to watch their children in the water. The Huronia West Marine Unit has been extremely busy rescuing children on inflatables all day. The offshore winds can be very dangerous. Please wear your lifejacket and always keep your children in your sight.

Children 12 and under don’t have to wear a life-jacket in Ontario, but a new law would change that

A new law is expected to pass this fall which could charge boaters $200 for each child not wearing a life jacket in a boat!

Carleton MPP Goldie Ghamari has introduced a private member’s bill, called Joshua’s Law, that would make it mandatory for children ages 12 and under to wear a life-jacket or personal flotation device while on a boat in Ontario waters.

Bill 93 takes its name from Joshua Steinberg, who was 11 when he died in a boating accident in 2018. He was not wearing his life jacket at the time.

Since then, his mother Cara McNulty, has been a strong advocate for stricter laws around life jackets for children.

Currently, boaters are required to have a life jacket aboard for every person in the boat, but people aren’t required to wear them.

If life-jackets aren’t aboard a boat, the fines are $200 per person in Ontario. Joshua’s Law would have the same fines in place for every child not wearing one.