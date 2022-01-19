Wayne’s World AMC Pacer Up For Auction Ahead Of Film’s 30th Anniversary

The 1976 AMC Pacer featured in the 1992 movie “Wayne’s World” is being auctioned just in time to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the movie’s premiere on Valentine’s Day.

The custom baby blue hatchback was previously owned and restored by Pawn Stars star Rick Harrison and appears exactly as it did on screen, including its flame graphics, mismatched wheels, dashboard-mounted fountain drink cup dispenser and ceiling-mounted licorice dispenser.

The car is still powered by its original, but refreshed, 258 cubic inch inline-six-cylinder engine and sports a three-speed automatic transmission.

The car will hit the block at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale, Ariz., auction on January 26 without a reserve price. The current owner bought it from Harrison at Barrett-Jackson’s 2016 Las Vegas auction for $37,400, or about double what a perfectly restored original is typically worth.