Mike Myers And Dana Carvey Are Back As Wayne And Garth For UberEats!

Myers and Carvey will star in a 60-second Uber Eats commercial bring back their legendary skit from SNL in the early ’90s. The skit was so popular that two movies were made!

The Wayne’s World movies followed two best friends (Myers and Carvey) who host a radio show about their love for rock music. The films also starred Tia Carrere, Rob Lowe, Lara Flynn Boyle, Brian Doyle-Murray, Colleen Camp, Chris Farley, Meat Loaf, Ed O’Neill, and Alice Cooper.

Uber Eats released a 30-second teaser video for the commercial on Sunday that features the comedians reenacting their beloved characters.

Super Bowl LV will air on CBS at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 7.