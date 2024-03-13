Cheeseburger In Paradise, Anyone? Jimmy Buffett Tribute Concert Announced.

A concert lineup like this is worth the “Changes In Latitudes”! You’ll need to make your way to The Hollywood Bowl in Southern California to catch performers from Paul McCartney to The Eagles to Jon Bon Jovi and more pay tribute to their friend, Jimmy Buffet. Buffett passed away back in September, and it’s a chance for these stars, joined by the likes of Kenny Chesney, Sheryl Crow & Zac Brown to send off their Margaritaville buddy in style and song.

Buffett passed away on September 1st at the age of 76. “He had a most amazing lust for life and a beautiful sense of humour,” was how Paul McCartney remembered his friend at the time.

Tickets for the “Keep The Party Going: A Tribute To Jimmy Buffett” concert go on sale this Friday. So, “Come Monday”, they’ll probably be gone.