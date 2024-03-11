Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup Anyone?

Who remembers the simple pleasures, like a grilled cheese sandwich and a bowl of tomato soup? Well, it looks like the folks at Campbell’s felt making that for a hot lunch on a cold day was too much work.

Introducing Campbell’s Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup!

The soup contains cream, Monterey Jack cheese, Cheddar cheese, and surface ripened semisoft cheese (think Muenster) in addition to the traditional condensed Campbell’s tomato soup ingredients. It is going to be a limited time offer.

Perhaps we can look forward to Saltine Cracker & Chicken Noodle soup next.