And The Oscar Goes To…

The 96th Annual Academy Awards took place last night in Los Angeles with Oppenheimer coming away as the big winner. Although, there were a number of other films and their participants which were also recognized.

Oppenheimer took home 4 of the, we’ll call them, major awards with ‘Best Picture’, ‘Best Director’ (Christopher Nolan), ‘Best Actor’ (Cillian Murphy) and ‘Best Supporting Actor’ (Robert Downey Jr.). The ‘Best Actress’ award went to Emma Stone for her work in “Poor Things”, while ‘Best Actress’ went to Da’Vine Joy Randolph for her wonderful turn as Mary in “The Holdovers”.

‘Best Original Song’ went to Billie Eilish and FINNEAS for “What Was I Made For” from the “Barbie” Soundtrack, in spite of a very spirited “I’m Just Ken” performance from Ryan Gosling!

In a nod to the 50th anniversary of the “streaker” incident, which occurred while David Niven was onstage during the 1974 ceremonies, John Cena came out in his birthday suit to make a presentation… with an appropriately placed Oscar’s envelope keeping the show PG rated.

Another unforeseen outcome, was that the show actually finished a few minutes early! With host Jimmy Kimmel actually joking that if anyone else wanted to come up on stage and say a few words, they had time. Fortunately there were no politicians in the audience!