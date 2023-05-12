Ways to Impress Mom On Mother’s Day
Wow your Mother!
Mother’s Day is Sunday, did you get Mom flowers and a gift? That’s nice, but if you want to impress Mom this year, try these suggestions out!
Sign your Mother’s Day card with more than just your name. Ask a friend or significant other if you are “not good with words” and need help crafting a personal message.
Stand up straight!
Repair, or pay for a repair, on the household problem she complains about most often.
Let her control the TV remote and watch what she chooses without complaint.
Ask her if she’s hungry and make her a sandwich.
Take out the trash!
Pour the milk or soda into a glass and put the bottle back in the fridge where it goes.
Get a haircut
Turn off the lights when you leave a room!
Tell her about a piece of advice she gave you that you have applied to your life!
Do the dishes and put them away
When she asks how things are going, give more than a one-word answer
Remember that she’s not just Mom, and she had a life before you were born. Ask her about it.