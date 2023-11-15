We Are Asked to Tip This Many Times A Week!
We are asked to tip 5 times
- 60% of consumers say they’re living paycheck to paycheck, but 70% feel guilty if they don’t tip at various establishments
- Tipping fatigue is causing year-over-year declines in more generous tips (20%+) for restaurant workers, especially delivery drivers—but earning potential for upcoming holidays is looking brighter
5 Tipping Trends to Watch
- Consumers feel under pressure: 61% of consumers feel pressure to tip while 70% say they feel guilty if they don’t tip, especially when standing in front of a worker during checkout. More than half (53%) say they are fed up with being asked to tip by so many service providers.
- Tipping is often motivated by protecting one’s rep: When asked if they tipped someone when they didn’t want to or didn’t feel it was necessary, 48% of consumers said they did so because they just wanted to be kind while 43% didn’t want to look like a jerk and 34% didn’t want to look cheap.
- Tips of 20% or more for restaurant workers are trending down: 1 in 4 consumers (26%) say they tip restaurant delivery drivers 20% or more, down from 32% in 2022 and 38% in 2021. The percentage of consumers tipping restaurant servers 20% or more (42%) is little changed from last year (43%) but is still down from 56% in 2021.
- Consumers expect to spread extra holiday cheer at restaurants this year: 65% of consumers say they tip restaurant staff more over the holidays; 67% expect to tip them 20% or more—29% expect to tip 25% or more.